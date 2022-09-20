State announces winners of MET $1.5M giveaway

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The state announced 100 winners of the Michigan Education Trust’s $1.5 million giveaway on Tuesday.

The giveaway was a random, statewide drawing where residents could enter on behalf of a child for a chance to win one of the 100 $15,000 prepaid tuition prizes.

“This giveaway celebrates MET’s 35 years of providing life-changing opportunities for Michiganders to save for children’s higher education and pave their way for a better future,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “As a MET alumna myself, this program is near and dear to my heart. My parents used MET to save for my future education and I’m guessing there are a lot of future leaders in all walks of life out there right now whose families are saving with MET.”

For the giveaway, Michigan residents 18-years-old and older were able to enter on behalf of children 5-years-old and younger as of Aug. 31, 2022.

The prepaid tuition prize may be used to pay for future tuition and mandatory fees at a community college, college, university, or trade school in accordance with MET terms and conditions, the state said.

“For 35 years, MET has been providing families peace of mind as they work to help provide their children with a debt-free start to pursue their dreams,” said Robin Lott, bureau director for the Michigan Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning. “We are excited to shine a $1.5 million spotlight on MET and show parents, grandparents, and others how it’s a safe, secure and flexible way to make sure their loved ones meet their future education and career goals. Our message is to remind Michiganders that while you can’t predict the future, you sure can prepare for it.”

Three mid-Michigan residents were among the 10 winners featured during Tuesday’s press conference. They include:

Scott Paul Bethke, of Fenton, who plans to use his MET prize for his grandson Roman.

Jameson Keating-Ehlers, of Kawkawlin, who hopes the MET prize will help his daughters pursue their dreams.

Holly Walker, of Sanford, who is grateful for the peace of mind winning the MET prize gives her family after recovering from the 2020 floods.

