Thrill seekers may have to wait to be spooked as Michigan’s Haunted Musical is on hold

GENESSE CO., (WNEM) – A new Halloween attraction gearing up for the season and still has some hurdles to jump through before it starts spooking thrill seekers.

Michigan’s Haunted Musical in Flushing Township is on hold, as organizers await the green light from the planning commission.

Alberto Dimatteo along with Flushing Township are trying to iron out the wrinkles that are preventing the opening of Michigan’s Haunted Musical.

Dimatteo is optimistic that visitors will be in for a scary good time once he’s allowed to welcome them.

“We’ve had some difficulties with the township,” Dimatteo said. “But today my legal team met with the township and we’re hopeful to get open this weekend.”

.

“I think it’s going to be absolutely magical,” Dimatteo said. “We’ve set up an amazing event here for people to come out and get on these hay wagons, have a personal actor guide take them through these woods in character, and share three awesome musical adventures where they’ll battle foes interactively with their guide.”

Flushing township supervisor Frederick Thorsby told us why Michigan’s Haunted Musical hasn’t received the green light.

“The project has changed somewhat in its scope,” Thorsby said. “And as it changed scope, the planning commission determined that it needed to have some further review.”

Thorsby says the main sticking point is an updated site plan.

“If the township gets a updated site plan, we could have a special planning commission meeting Thursday,” Thorsby said. “And if the planning commission approves it, then he could open.”

Dimatteo is hoping that begins this Friday at 5:00 p.m.

“Bring the family out, this is an awesome time,” Dimatteo said. “We don’t do gore, we don’t do jump scares, we don’t grab people, none of that stuff. This is all about the spirit of Halloween, the fun, the music, and the magic.”

As long as everything with the attorneys and Flushing Township works out, Dimatteo plans to stay open every weekend through Halloween.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.