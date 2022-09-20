Thunderstorm chances to close out summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A clear evening and night have led to quiet weather starting off this Tuesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances make a return to the forecast today and Wednesday, then a strong cold front moves through bringing a fall-feel, just in time for the start of the new season on Thursday. There is a severe chance both today and Wednesday, but they are low end chances. In addition, Wednesday’s chance has seen some shifts.

Today

Conditions are clear and cool heading out this morning. Expect to see temperatures falling into the lower to middle 50s for our bus stops, so a light jacket will likely be needed! We stay dry all through the bus stop and commute times, though. Two chances of showers exist today, the first being around noon. At that time, just some light plain rain is possible in our southwestern locations.

Midday Tuesday, isolated plain rain is possible near our southwestern communities. (WNEM)

The second chance comes in closer to dinnertime, this is ahead of a warm front. That is the timeframe that sees thunderstorms popping up as we have more heat built up, and where our marginal risk of severe thunderstorms is. This timeframe lies from around 5 PM to midnight, with hail and heavy rain being the primary impacts out of any strong storms. Brief gusty winds between 50 to 60 mph are also possible. Stay weather aware, and check in to the Weather Alerts section of our website for the latest alert information if any warnings are issued.

Tuesday near dinnertime storms are possible. These do have a marginal risk for severe weather. (WNEM)

Speaking of the heat, highs today will reach right around 80. The air will feel similar to Monday: warm, but not overly humid. Today’s wind will sustain from the south southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will reach right around 80 degrees for many. (WNEM)

Tonight

The chance for showers and thunderstorms still exists tonight after the warm front moves through, but ahead of the strong cold front. The best chance is for our eastern communities. Expect the south southwest wind to continue around 5 to 10 mph. Lows will be milder as a result of the warm front having passed, readings are expected to land around 64 degrees.

Wednesday

The cold front for Wednesday has been speeding up in its arrival in our data. It’s looking like passage will land between 8 AM (northwestern counties) to around noon (clearing Genesee and Lapeer Counties). With the passage speeding up, severe chances have been shifting eastward. This is as the timing of the cold front now lies at an unfavorable time of day (from a storm standpoint), but favorable for us as the severe chance is lowered! But, still stay weather aware Wednesday morning, and know that any storms that do reach the severe level could feature damaging winds near 60 mph, hail, and heavy rain. The best timing for severe weather in our area Wednesday will be from 8 AM to 1 PM.

The timing of the cold front Wednesday morning is not favorable for widespread severe weather, but some stronger storms are still possible. (WNEM)

High temperatures take quite a split as a result of the cold front. Houghton Lake, Rose City, West Branch, will only reach into the lower 70s. However, the Tri-Cities will be closer to 80 degrees and Flint could reach as high as 83 or 84 degrees. The wind will take a northwesterly turn behind the cold front, speeds will be between 10 and 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

Wednesday will have a large temperature split due to the cold front. (WNEM)

After the cold front moves through, conditions may actually stay dry through a majority of the afternoon hours, before lake-effect rain showers and drizzle move in during the evening and overnight. Thursday also hold the chance for lake-effect showers and drizzle with a significantly cooler day, too.

Thursday will have fall weather for the first day of fall! (WNEM)

