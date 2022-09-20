Two Flint Jaguars home games to be invite-only, school district says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Community Schools announced the next two Flint Jaguars home games will be invitation only.

The games are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 30.

Each student-athlete will be able to invite five people, including family members and siblings, who will be allowed to enter the game, according to Flint Community Schools.

The school district said the announcement comes after the incidents that happened at the Flint Jaguars’ home football game on Friday, Sept. 16.

Names must be sent by 5 p.m. the day before each game, the school district said. Attendees must buy a ticket.

Members of the Education Foundation, Flint athletic alumni, FCS staff members, and athletic scouts can attend with approval from Athletic Director Jamie Foster.

“We have high expectations for our school community,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones wrote in a letter to families. “Scholars should know that when they are out in the world, they are representing Flint Community Schools and must demonstrate safety, mindfulness, respect and responsibility.”

