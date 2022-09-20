Weapons detection system approved for Midland middle, high schools

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A weapons detection system has been approved to be installed at middle schools and high schools in Midland.

The Midland Public Schools Board of Education approved the purchase 5-0, according to Superintendent Michael Sharrow.

Sharrow described the weapons detection system as non-intrusive. Students will walk through a gate to get inside the building.

The device will detect weapons with frequently updated software, according to Sharrow.

In total, 10 devices will be placed at the entrances of the two high schools and two middle schools.

School resource officers and other school personnel will be stationed at the gates. Staff members stationed at these gates may have to do a courtesy check if the device picks something up, Sharrow said.

Sharrow said with this system, school staff should be able to get about 4,000 students inside a building within a half hour.

The superintendent is hoping to have a soft start with these devices close to Thanksgiving and expects to have them fully implemented near Christmas.

The school district used a school safety grant to help cover the $900,000 cost. All hardware and upfront costs will be covered by the grant, while software updates will be paid through the school district’s general fund, according to Sharrow.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.