Bay Co. courts, health department closed Wednesday due to power outage

Power outage
Power outage(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County courthouses and health department will be closed for the rest of Wednesday due to a power outage caused by a severe thunderstorm.

Bay City Electric, Light and Power is aware of the outage.

Residents should stay away from all downed power lines. If you see an arcing power line, call 911 immediately and avoid the area.

