Chipotle one step closer to breaking ground in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – Chipotle Mexican Grill may soon be coming to Grand Blanc.

On Monday, Sept.19, the city’s planning commission approved a rezoning request from the fast-casual chain restaurant.

“Any business coming into a vacant piece of property here in the downtown is very exciting,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said.

Jean-Buhrer said, if all goes to plan, construction will begin in 2023 at the intersection of Saginaw Road and Bush Avenue, but Jean-Buhrer notes that more work needs to be done before that happens.

“The next steps for them is to come back before the planning commission to do a special land use and also do a site plan review,” Jean-Buhrer said. “And then that will also go to city council for approval.”

She added the recommendation for rezoning will also go to the city council.

This is the latest instance of new development coming to Grand Blanc.

Work for the Grand Blanc Marketplace continues in the old Farmer Jack plaza. There’s also the $11 million Garden Building which is scheduled to open in two years.

Jean-Buhrer said there’s even more positive news coming out soon.

“Within the month, we should be able to announce some really cool restaurants, that are not your chain restaurants, that people have been yearning for and wanting here in Grand Blanc,” Jean-Buhrer said.

