Dog rescued after stranded on island for weeks

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A dog who was stuck on an island in Clare County for weeks has been rescued.

Zaria, a 2-year-old great dane, ran from her owners and ended up in the middle of Cranberry Lake in August.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson said Zaria was rescued.

The Clare County Animal Control advised the community to stay away and off the island.

Animal control officers tried to use a drone to follow her, but she went missing.

A dog who was stuck on an island in Clare County for weeks has been rescued. (Clare County Animal Control)

Animal control initially wanted to do a volunteer search on the island, but it was called off as officials made progress with a trap.

Rescuers left out food and water to help her gain weight. Animal control used the fly-to-honey method to gain her trust and was ultimately safer than tranquilizing her.

The trap and trail cameras were later removed by rescuers. Zaria was surrendered to Clare County Animal Control.

Clare County Animal Control worked with Moore’s Lost K9 Search & Recovery.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.