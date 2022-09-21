Fall moves in quickly Thursday, 30s possible Friday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and thunderstorms made some noise around Mid-Michigan this morning and unfortunately, some of those were strong enough to trigger Severe T-Storm Warnings and a few led to power outages and damage.

Hail, strong winds, and locally heavy rain, came along with some ominous clouds, almost giving us a nighttime feel during the mid-morning. Those storms are long gone at this point and we should see quieter weather take over from here. Rain chances aren’t over for the workweek, however they should be much lower and much less intense than this morning.

In addition, our well-advertised cooldown is knocking on the door with the arrival of Fall tomorrow at 9:03 PM.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies are a mixed bag this evening, but now that the cold front has settled to our south, we should see dry conditions prevail for any early evening plans. Temperatures will gradually drop into the 60s from the 70s and 80s late this afternoon. Our sunset time tonight is right around 7:35 PM.

Overnight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, with lake-effect rain showers developing to our north as the night goes along and cooler air moves in over our heads. These rain showers could move into some of our northern counties late tonight.

Lows will be cooler tonight, but not quite as they will be Thursday night. (WNEM)

Lows will settle into the 40s and 50s, with a breezy northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Thursday: Lake-Effect Returns (But Not That Lake-Effect)

Some areas will have a chance to start the day with sunshine on Thursday, but expect lake-effect clouds to gradually fill in through the late morning and early afternoon. With continued cooler air aloft sinking southward, and warm water temperatures on the Great Lakes, lake-effect rain showers will continue.

Lake-effect rain showers are possible on Thursday, primarily in the morning. (WNEM)

These showers will be focused primarily in areas downwind of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, where we typically see lake-effect snow under a northwesterly wind (Roscommon, Ogemaw, Clare, parts of the Thumb, etc.). Most of these shouldn’t be intense, though they could contain some graupel (snow grain pellets).

Skies will start clearing Thursday evening, which will lead to our big cool down into Friday morning. (WNEM)

The best chance for rain will be during the morning, with a drying trend expected during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will feel like fall as the season arrives tomorrow. (WNEM)

High temperatures will struggle to break 60, if they even break out of the 50s at all, with a blustery northwest flow around 10 to 20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 30 miles per hour.

Expect one of the coldest mornings in quite some time on Friday morning. (WNEM)

Skies will begin clearing into the evening hours, and with cooler temperatures already in place for the afternoon, we are in for a substantial cool down on Thursday night. Expect temperatures to start the day in the 30s in many spots, with low 40s at best away from the lakeshore.

For those with agricultural interests, we could see frost/freeze advisories in places for this time.

