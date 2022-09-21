High school football coach charged with home invasion, assault

Lawrence McGrandy
Lawrence McGrandy(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan high school assistant football coach is facing felony charges after an alleged home invasion.

Lawrence McGrandy, assistant football coach for Vassar High School, was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27. The 43-year-old Vassar man has been charged with first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property more than $1,000, and aggravated domestic assault.

McGrandy was placed on administrative leave by Vassar Public Schools on Sept. 21 pending the result of the investigation, the district said in a Facebook post.

TV5 will update once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A donation center that provides blood, platelets, and plasma to dozens of Michigan hospitals is...
Versiti: Need for blood donations critical at hospitals
Here's a look at the top stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21
Power outage
Bay Co. courts, health department closed Wednesday due to power outage
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Sept. 21st