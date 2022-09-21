Teen seriously injured in hit and run back cheering on her team

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A local teen is back cheering on her volleyball team after a hit and run last month left her with serious injuries.

16-year-old Avery was walking with her mother Domonique Smith on Aug. 12 near Janes and South 21st in Saginaw when life changed in an instant.

“We were laughing I turned to look at her and all I saw was headlights,” Smith said. “And then I heard a big boom and there was the accident.”

Avery took the brunt of the impact and suffered punctures to several organs including her heart. She also suffered a collapsed lung and a shattered pelvis.

Avery was airlifted to a University of Michigan Hospital where she underwent surgery for 12 hours.

One month following the hit and run, the Arthur Hill High School varsity volleyball player is in the bleachers cheering on her lady lumberjacks.

Avery won’t be able to play this season, but her mother hopes she’ll be able to be back on the court next year for her senior year.

“Now they’re saying she may not be able to run,” Smith said. “They’re hoping she’ll be able to play volleyball, but it’s really in the air and we’re not sure right now.”

The one thing Smith wants for her daughter is for her to get back to playing with her teammates.

“I know it means a lot to her,” Smith said.

