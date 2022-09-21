Turning cooler after the last day of summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A cold front moving through Mid-Michigan will set off a cooling trend, meaning the last day of some warmth happens to coincide with the last full day of summer. There are small rain chances associated with this cold front as it moves through, but rain chances the remainder of the week are from lake-effect development due to the cooler air moving in. Thursday night is also a night to keep an eye on temperature-wise, it will be downright cold!

Today

Conditions are currently dry as you’re heading out the door. With the cold front approaching, we could see some rain forming from northwest to southeast, but the area standing the best chance for rain this morning is our southern communities and in the Thumb. This cold front is expected to pass through our area during the morning, reaching Houghton Lake around 8 AM and exiting Lapeer and Sanilac Counties closer to 1 PM. Any severe weather threat has gone away for our area due to the earlier passage of the cold front. Conditions will turn breezy this afternoon behind the front, expect a sustained wind from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Wednesday will feature a breezy afternoon with speeds at 10 to 15 mph, gusts to 25 mph. (WNEM)

High temperatures will also see quite a split today. We’ll hold lower to middle 70s in our northern tier, while the Tri-Cities will come in closer to 80 degrees. Flint could still reach to around 83 or 84 degrees this afternoon.

Wednesday will have a temperature split due to a cold front moving through. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will stay variably cloudy tonight with rain chances isolated up north. This is as lake-effect kicks in with the colder air from the north. Many will stay dry overnight, but our northern tier and the eastern Thumb will see the best chance for showers during the period. Lows will fall to around 49 degrees, middle 40s farther north. The wind will slow to 5 to 10 mph, but stay out of the northwest.

Wednesday night sees the return of cooler lows. (WNEM)

Thursday (First Day of Fall!)

The chance for isolated to scattered lake-effect rain showers will continue, while others see a mostly cloudy sky. With the cooler air aloft also moving in, we’re expecting cloud coverage to be more stubborn through much of the daytime. Highs will be cooler as a result of this, also with a northwest wind, meaning we see 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities and near Flint, with many to the north and west not even leaving the 50s. Wind speeds will pick up again at 10 to 15 mph sustained, and gusts at 25+ mph. Quite the coincidence with such a cooldown for the start of the new season!

The first day of fall features much cooler weather... sweater weather! (WNEM)

Thursday night in particular will be a night to pay attention to temperatures. Lows will fall into the 30s for most as a result of the cooler day and airmass. Expect to land around 38 degrees for the Tri-Cities and Flint, middle 30s west, and near 32 to 33 degrees in our northern tier (yes, you read that right!). Influence from the relatively warmer waters of Lake Huron overnight will keep the Thumb in the lower 40s.

Thursday night sees widespread 30s, even near freezing up north! (WNEM)

Friday is expected to stay dry, with rain chances then making a return during the upcoming weekend. Give that a check in your full 7-Day Forecast!

