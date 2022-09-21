Woman pleads guilty in shooting deaths of 4 in Clare Co.

CLARE Co., Mich. (WNEM) -A woman charged in connection to the shooting deaths of four people, including two family members, has pleaded guilty.

Judy Marie Boyer of Farwell pleaded guilty Wednesday to premeditated first-degree murder in the deaths of Henry Boyer and Patricia Boyer as well as second-degree murder in the deaths of Wade Bacon and Zachary Salminen, according to Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Williams Ambrozaitis.

The first-degree murder charge carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole, according to Ambrozaitis.

Boyer’s sentencing will be scheduled for November.

As TV5 first reported, Boyer was arrested after two people died from a shooting at a residence on S. Harrison Avenue in Clare County on Oct. 20. Two other people were later found dead on the property.

Ambrozaitis said all four victims were shot and died on the same day.

The victims include Boyer’s father, Henry Lee Boyer, her sister, Patricia Ann Boyer, and two men who were hired to fix the roof on the house, Wade Harlan Bacon and Zachary Alan Salminen.

Ryan Patrick Beatty, from Weidman, is facing multiple charges including accessory after the fact to a felony and one count for possessing a firearm while being a felon.

Beatty is accused of helping Boyer in hiding and trying to dispose of the 22-caliber long rifle used in the homicides.

Beatty will be back in court for a status conference hearing on Monday, Sept. 26.

