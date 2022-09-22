Attorney releases new details in Oxford school shooting case

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney Ven Johnson held a press conference to discuss new details in the Oxford High School shooting case.

Johnson broke down a timeline of events that led up to the shooting, including recently discovered emails between school employees.

The new information comes from testimonies made by teachers.

During the press conference, Johnson said the accused shooter, Ethan Crumbley, showed signs of being troubled according to Crumbley’s homework assignment earlier in the year that included a drawing of a firearm.

Crumbley appeared in court on Thursday, Sept. 22 for a review hearing ahead of his trial. During the virtual hearing, the judge said Crumbley had to remain in the Oakland County Jail.

Crumbley is being charged as an adult for the shooting that killed four students and injured seven people. He’s facing 24 charges including terrorism causing death and first-degree murder.

His trial is set for Jan. 17.

