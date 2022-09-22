Attorney releases new details in Oxford school shooting case

FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. Officials planned to welcome students back to Oxford High School on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, which is reopening for the first time since four students were killed and six students and a teacher were injured during a shooting at the school on Nov. 30, 2021. The students have been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10. A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and other crimes. His parents also are facing charges.(Jake May | Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney Ven Johnson held a press conference to discuss new details in the Oxford High School shooting case.

Johnson broke down a timeline of events that led up to the shooting, including recently discovered emails between school employees.

The new information comes from testimonies made by teachers.

During the press conference, Johnson said the accused shooter, Ethan Crumbley, showed signs of being troubled according to Crumbley’s homework assignment earlier in the year that included a drawing of a firearm.

Crumbley appeared in court on Thursday, Sept. 22 for a review hearing ahead of his trial. During the virtual hearing, the judge said Crumbley had to remain in the Oakland County Jail.

Crumbley is being charged as an adult for the shooting that killed four students and injured seven people. He’s facing 24 charges including terrorism causing death and first-degree murder.

His trial is set for Jan. 17.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

City of Flint Municipal Center
WATCH LIVE: Flint gives update on ARPA funding
Snapchat
No charges filed related to Snapchat posts by Grand Blanc football team
STARS bus
STARS to resume charging fares beginning in October
Top stories
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Sept. 22