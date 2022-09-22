Cold night with frost possible, followed by a beautiful fall Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our well-advertised cool down has finally arrived and although the spotty rain showers will be coming to an end, our fall-like temperatures won’t be going anywhere for a bit.

Skies are already clearing this evening and it’s a sign of things to come for your Friday. We should close out the workweek on a beautiful note, and it should be a great night for any Friday evening plans. But it will start frosty in some areas tomorrow morning!

This Evening & Overnight

Lake-effect clouds moved in as the day went along, but as high pressure takes over and drier air filters in from the north, we should see those continue to diminish as we get closer to sunset tonight (7:33 PM). It appears most of our lake-effect showers and sprinkles have ended, but if any still remain, those should end as well.

Low temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s in many areas tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the evening, but with mostly clear skies heading into the overnight and our northwesterly wind dropping off a bit, plan for a big cool down into the 30s and 40s in most areas. The exception could be those closest to the lakeshore.

Frost & freeze alerts are in place for cold temperatures tonight. (WNEM)

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings exist for our northern counties, but it’s important to know that our southern areas could see frost as well, it may just be a bit more patchy.

Friday

Although the chilly start may be less than ideal, we should warm up quickly on Friday. Winds will be much lighter as well, so if you’re hoping for a break from the breezy northwest winds, expect that to change tomorrow. Winds will be a bit variable, starting northwesterly and turning a bit variable from a westerly direction through the day.

Highs will be slightly warmer on Friday. (WNEM)

Highs should land around the low to middle 60s on Friday, and of course we’re getting into the time of year where humidity is not an issue.

High school football and other outdoor plans on Friday should be spent in the 50s tomorrow, thankfully with lighter wind tomorrow night. Skies will gradually see more clouds into the evening, but we should remain partly cloudy to mostly clear until after midnight.

Lows on Friday should stay warmer with the incoming clouds, with mostly 40s expected away from the shoreline areas.

