Flint Police searching for missing woman

Taliyah Bridges
Taliyah Bridges(Flint Police Department)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing woman.

Taliyah Bridges, 19, was last seen in the 400 block of W. Jackson Street in Flint on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Bridges is described as 5′5″, 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and dark hair.

Police do not know where Bridges may be going but believe she could be in the Flint area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Hughley at 810-237-6821 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

books generic
Third grade reading scores lower compared to last year, study says
Police responded to an incident at Bridgeport High School on Thursday.
Police respond to incident at Bridgeport High School
Ford emblem
Ford shuffles management, seeks new global supply chain head
April Cook-Hawkins
Flint woman details data discrepancy discovery of kids’ lead levels