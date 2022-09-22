Flint Police searching for missing woman

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing woman.

Taliyah Bridges, 19, was last seen in the 400 block of W. Jackson Street in Flint on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Bridges is described as 5′5″, 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and dark hair.

Police do not know where Bridges may be going but believe she could be in the Flint area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Hughley at 810-237-6821 or call 911.

