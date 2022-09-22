Lows Reach The 30s Tonight For Most; Very Fall-Like First Weekend of Fall

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today is the first day of fall, officially beginning at 9:03 pm EDT. Our weather certainly marked its calendar and set an alarm, because fall-like conditions have arrived right on time!

Outside across Mid-Michigan this afternoon, winds have been quite gusty from the northwest allowing rather cool air to usher into the mitten. In fact, this is some of our coolest air since late May & early June (MBS recorded 63 degrees on June 4). This cold air will continue rushing into the area tonight, leading to the coldest night in Mid-Michigan since the start of May! (MBS recorded a low of 35 degrees on May 8).

TONIGHT

Winds should calm as we head into the evening and overnight hours, getting back down to speeds around 10 mph or less. Additionally, skies will begin to clear for some just about everyone expect for those in the Thumb - its likely that clouds will continue to move off the Bay and the Lake overnight keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy. Calming winds and clearing clouds + cold air moving in from the north will allow for just about all of us to cool into the upper 30s overnight (some low-mid 30s across the north!). For the Thumb, the continued cloud cover will act as a blanket, keeping temperatures in the low-mid 40s (possibly mid-upper 40s for those immediately along the lake shore).

FIRSTWARN5 - LOWS TONIGHT (WNEM)

FIRSTWARN5 - HOUR-BY-HOUR - THIS EVENING (WNEM)

TOMORROW

Friday will be another cool day though we will be mostly dry due to high pressure sitting overhead. We will start the day with plenty of sunshine but eventually, some high clouds will move in from the west giving way to filtered sunshine. Some isolated patchy drizzle is possible, mostly across our southern counties - though at this time those chances are low. Temperatures should reach the low-mid 60s.

FIRSTWARN5 - HIGHS TOMORROW (WNEM)

Rain chances due still exist for the weekend as well. You can check out the full 7-Day Forecast for details!

