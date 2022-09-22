Man accused of murdering, mutilating college student pleads guilty

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man accused of mutilating and killing a college student he met in Shiawassee County pleaded guilty to his charges.

Mark David Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder, and disinterment and mutilation during a plea hearing on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Latunski is accused of brutally murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, who was a student at the University of Michigan-Flint, in December 2019. Latunski met Bacon through a dating app.

Kevin Bacon was brutally murdered at a home in Shiawassee County in 2019. (Courtesy photo)

Bacon was found murdered inside Latunski’s Bennington Township home on Dec. 28, 2019, after going missing on Christmas Eve.

After Bacon’s body was found, Latunski admitted to police he killed Bacon and ate part of his body. Latunski told police he used a knife to stab Bacon in the back, then slit his throat, according to court records.

During a 2020 hearing, grisly details emerged about what happened in Latunski’s home that night.

Latunski was found mentally competent to stand trial.

Mary Chartier, Latunski’s attorney, issued the following statement to TV5:

“Mr. Latunski made the difficult decision to plead guilty in the tragic death of Mr. Bacon.

The law requires that attorneys must follow the objectives of clients found to be legally competent as it relates to decisions, such as pleading guilty, even if the attorneys believe that it is not in the best interests of the client.

We will continue to vigorously advocate for Mr. Latunski at the degree hearing and sentencing.”

Stay with TV5 as this story will be updated with more information.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.