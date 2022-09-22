MI parents weighing in on education system with new council

By Katrenia Busch
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Michigan Parents’ Council held its first meeting Wednesday to discuss how members would like to reshape the state’s education system.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist said the 13-member group reflects a broad slice of Michigan.

“You see parents that have children of different ages,” Gilchrist said. “You see parents that have their kids in different types of schools: public school, private school, home school. You see different races and ethnicities reflecting the diversity of our Michigan communities.”

The Michigan Parents’ Council serves as an advisory group that will convene regional roundtables for input on school issues and the state budget. 

“Parents are our children’s first, and most important, teachers,” Gilchrist said.

A woman from Birch Run and a man from Grand Blanc are both serving as members of the group.

Its work is expected to help guide the governor’s budget recommendations for 2023.

