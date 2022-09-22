No charges filed related to Snapchat posts by Grand Blanc football team

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - No criminal charges will be filed related to social media posts made by members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team, as announced by Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and Grand Blanc Police Chief Brian Lipe.

“We have reviewed the Snapchat posts and, while many of them are highly unacceptable and obnoxious, they do not meet the elements of Michigan’s Ethnic Intimidation statute which is our state’s hate crime law,” Leyton and Lipe wrote in a joint statement.

Leyton and Lipe said the school district has taken disciplinary action against the students involved.

“The Ethnic Intimidation statute requires ‘specific intent to intimidate or harass another person,’” Leyton said. “That did not happen here. Further, there must be physical contact with another person or damage to personal property or a reasonable belief that contact or damage will occur. That’s not the case here.”

A Grand Blanc Community Schools spokesperson said not all athletes on the team were participating in these posts, but those who were had been messaging one another in this group for quite some time.

No individuals were targeted, and no threats were made, the school district’s spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the content, even in an effort at “humor” amongst a diverse group of friends, was unacceptable in the athletic program.

