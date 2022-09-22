Police identify man found dead in vehicle in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified a man who was found dead in a vehicle in Bay City on Monday.

Rolando Luis Lopez, 47, from Saginaw, was found dead inside a vehicle in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Lopez had been deceased for several days before his body was discovered, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, and there were no signs of trauma that pointed to an obvious cause of death, police said.

Toxicology tests will be performed to help determine Lopez’s cause and manner of death.

Lopez’s family has been notified. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with more information about Lopez’s passing is asked to call the Bay City Public Safety Department Detective Bureau at 989-894-0161. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

