Police identify man found dead in vehicle in Bay City

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found inside a...
The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle in Bay City.(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified a man who was found dead in a vehicle in Bay City on Monday.

Rolando Luis Lopez, 47, from Saginaw, was found dead inside a vehicle in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Lopez had been deceased for several days before his body was discovered, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, and there were no signs of trauma that pointed to an obvious cause of death, police said.

Toxicology tests will be performed to help determine Lopez’s cause and manner of death.

Lopez’s family has been notified. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with more information about Lopez’s passing is asked to call the Bay City Public Safety Department Detective Bureau at 989-894-0161. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mark Latunski is accused of brutally murdering Kevin Bacon in December 2019.
Man accused of murdering, mutilating college student pleads guilty
Snapchat
No charges filed related to Snapchat posts by Grand Blanc football team
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
Attorney releases new details in Oxford school shooting case
STARS bus
STARS to resume charging fares beginning in October