Rock Steady Boxing celebrating 5 year anniversary

By Katrenia Busch
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – Rock Steady Boxing, who has been striving to help those fighting Parkinson’s disease, is celebrating its five-year anniversary.

The boxing program is designed for people fighting Parkinson’s disease and, in this way, they’re fightin it with every punch to the boxing bag.

During the class, students learn skills that help their balance, fine motor skills, and making big movements.

Stephanie Oliver, a Rock Steady boxing coach, said that those taking part in the class have a great time.

“They laugh, they smile, and to me that’s the important part,” Oliver said. “Ya know making them laugh, making them at least have a little bit of joy in their day for that hour and a half. It’s a big part of why I love what I do.”

The class meets for an hour and a half three days a week.

