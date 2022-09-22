Severe storms cause damage, power outages in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) -The storms Wednesday morning packed quite a punch and knocked out power in parts of Bay County.

Both the county courthouse and the county health department closed due to the outages.

“I was sitting on Second Street in my car and I saw a giant lightning bolt come down,” said Sandra Carr.

Carr told TV5 about the moment a line of severe thunderstorms blew through Bay City.

“I saw these ginormous sparks and a boom,” Carr said. “And it was like two poles complete with the transformers down and I think two more snapped.”

Utility poles were lying in the roadway and power lines were dangling in the air at the intersection of First and Monroe streets. It was just one part of the damage reported throughout Bay City.

The mess left no doubt as to why some people lost power.

“We were very, very scared of it,” said Gloria Reinhardt. “I thought for sure we were gonna have a real bad one.”

Reinhardt also saw the power of the wicked winds.

“It lifted up a great big tree right out from the roots and it was very bad in that area around the Salvation Army area over on Tenth Street,” Reinhardt said.

Bay City Electric Light and Power said it is working on restoring power with the goal of having everyone back on the grid by early Thursday morning.

Bay City Electric Light and Power is reminding residents to stay away from downed power lines.

To report an outage, you can message the company on its Facebook Page or call dispatch 24/7 at 989-894-8350.

