Sheriff: Man made death threats toward Shiawassee County officials

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been arraigned on multiple charges for death threats targeted at current and former public officials in Shiawassee County.

On Wednesday night, Sept. 22, Shiawassee County sheriff’s deputies arrested 56-year-old George Hamas of Macomb County’s Washington Township.

Investigators said Hamas, a former resident of Shiawassee County, posted the alleged threats on the internet and left them on voicemail.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said authorities also seized a stolen handgun and ammunition from Hamas’ residence.

Hamas was arraigned and given a $100,000 bond. He’s charged with four counts of false report or threat of terrorism and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Hamas is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 28 and an examination on Oct. 4.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.