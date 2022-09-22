Sheriff: Man made death threats toward Shiawassee County officials

George Hamas
George Hamas(Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been arraigned on multiple charges for death threats targeted at current and former public officials in Shiawassee County.

On Wednesday night, Sept. 22, Shiawassee County sheriff’s deputies arrested 56-year-old George Hamas of Macomb County’s Washington Township.

Investigators said Hamas, a former resident of Shiawassee County, posted the alleged threats on the internet and left them on voicemail.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said authorities also seized a stolen handgun and ammunition from Hamas’ residence.

Hamas was arraigned and given a $100,000 bond. He’s charged with four counts of false report or threat of terrorism and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Hamas is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 28 and an examination on Oct. 4.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast.
First Warn 5: Thursday Evening, Sept. 22nd
Rock Steady Boxing, who has been striving to help those fighting Parkinson’s disease, is...
Rock Steady Boxing celebrating 5 year anniversary
Here are the Top Stories we are following this evening
TV 5 News Update: Thursday, Sept 22nd
A student was arrested after police responded to a cutting at Bridgeport High School that...
Student arrested after cutting at Bridgeport school injures 2 students