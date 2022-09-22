STARS to resume charging fares beginning in October

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) has announced it will resume charging fares starting Oct. 1, but at a reduced rate.

STARS said main bus route fares will be reduced from $1.50 to $1 for the general public and from $0.75 to $0.50 for seniors and disabled people. LIFT paratransit rides will be reduced from $2.75 to $2. Thirty day passes for mainline bus routes will be reduced from $60 to $40 for the general public and from $40 to $20 for seniors and ADA riders.

“STARS has used federal relief funds to cover fares of our passengers, which means more than $1.25 million has stayed in the pockets of Saginaw residents affected by the pandemic. Over $1 million was left in the hands of those most affected by the pandemic. This is a big change for some, so we are deliberately lowering fares and taking other measures to ease the pain that comes with this added expense,” STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens said.

STARS is also rolling out smart cards and phone applications to make buying and using bus passes easier for riders. STARS said it will release more information later this week.

