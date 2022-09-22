Student arrested after cutting at Bridgeport school injures 2 students

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A student was arrested after police responded to a cutting at Bridgeport High School that injured two other students.

Officers responded to the high school for the cutting at 11:12 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Investigators believe the cutting happened during an altercation between three male students.

When officers arrived on the scene, an 18-year-old male student was identified as the suspect, according to the Bridgeport Township Police Department.

The suspect was taken into custody by police.

School staff gave medical attention to two 17-year-old students. One victim had several puncture wounds, and the other victim had two lacerations, police said.

Police and school staff gave medical attention until the Bridgeport Fire Department and MMR arrived at the scene.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. The 18-year-old suspect was taken to a different hospital in the area before being lodged in jail.

All schools in the district will be closed on Friday, Sept. 23. All homecoming events, including the football game and parade, are being postponed, according to Superintendent Mark Whelton.

All Bridgeport staff will be reviewing and enhancing safety protocols, Whelton said.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office will review the incident for charges.

The investigation is still ongoing. Bridgeport Township Police were assisted by Michigan State Police, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, Buena Vista Township Police Department, Frankenmuth Police Department, and Birch Run Police Department.

