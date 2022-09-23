Blue Water Bridge toll rates to increase for buses, trucks starting Oct. 1

PORT HURON, Mich. (WNEM) - Toll rates for traffic heading into Canada on the Blue Water Bridge will stay the same for cars and extra axles but will increase for trucks and buses.

Based on the current average daily exchange rate, the following toll rates will be in effect from Oct. 1 to March 31:

  • Passenger vehicle rates will remain $3.75 in Canadian currency per trip.
  • Extra axles will remain $3.75 in Canadian currency per trip.
  • Trucks and buses will increase to $4.25 in Canadian currency per trip.

In 2016, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the currency parity policy. The Canadian rate for eastbound traffic is reviewed and adjusted on April 1 and Oct. 1 of each year, rounded to the nearest $0.25 and calculated based on the last six-month average daily exchange rates between the U.S. and Canadian currencies.

The Canada Border Services Agency recently updated travel restrictions to Canada. Travelers are asked to review border security criteria ahead of traveling to reduce frustration.

