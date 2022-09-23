Cold start Friday morning, tracking shower chances this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s a cold start in Mid-Michigan with many waking up to the 30s, temperatures are even nearing freezing in our northern counties too. There’s a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in those counties, more information can be found in our Weather Alerts section. We’re expecting a bright day with dry weather, but as a low approaches this weekend, we’ll see shower chances making a return. If you have weekend plans, like the last few weekends, the better rain chances are on Sunday, so Saturday should feature dry weather more frequently.

Today

The cold is the big story this morning as you’re heading out so make sure to grab a jacket! You might even give your car a few minutes to warm up before heading out the door, surely you’ll need to turn on the heat! With the sunshine, we make our way back to the lower 40s around 8 AM to 9 AM, then back to the middle 50s by noon. Temperatures will be a touch warmer today compared to Thursday, with highs reaching around 63 degrees. The wind will also be much lighter today, only light and variable around 5 mph through the daytime. The one exception is the eastern shoreline of the Thumb, where wind speeds will exceed 10 mph during the morning. Expect sunshine through the day before cloud coverage increases this evening.

Friday will be a handful of degrees warmer than Thursday. (WNEM)

This will also be a beautiful evening for Friday Night Lights, find the forecasts for some of your favorite teams right here!

Tonight

Cloud coverage will be increasing through the evening, and we’re back to mostly cloudy coverage overnight. Conditions are expected to stay dry most of, if not all of, the night. There’s just a small chance of a few showers starting in our western row of counties late in the period. Lows will also be milder tonight, settling to around 46 in the Tri-Cities and Flint. Numbers will fall closer to 41 or 42 in our northern tier. The wind will be light at less than 5 mph from the south southeast.

Expect another cooler night with lows in the 40s. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Much like the last few weekends, rain chances are better on Sunday. Saturday also sees the chance for a few showers, but there should be more dry time overall. It will stay mostly cloudy through Saturday, though, so even if it’s not raining, it will be cloudy. Highs reach to around 63 degrees, but hold in the upper 50s up north, and the wind will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Light showers are possible Saturday morning, before a midday break, with a few more expected to pick back up around dinner. (WNEM)

As the low swirls through the Great Lakes on Sunday, showers should pick up more in frequency and coverage. While it also won’t be a washout or rain all day, do expect to see showers more frequently. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday will definitely be the better day for them. You can keep an eye on the rain this weekend with our Interactive Radar! Highs Sunday should check in right around 65 degrees, with readings only a few degrees cooler in our northern tier.

A low passing through brings scattered showers Sunday. (WNEM)

They could be a few tweaks to rain totals over the weekend, but current trends have around 0.10″ to 0.20″. There isn’t as much moisture in the atmosphere this time around, so totals aren’t expected to be very high. Totals below are through 10 PM Sunday.

Not much rain is expected through the weekend, only a few tenths. (WNEM)

More scattered showers should continue into the start of next workweek, see how long they stick around in your full 7-Day Forecast, and have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.