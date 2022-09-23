Dry Friday evening, but showers return this weekend, most likely Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a beautiful end to the workweek around Mid-Michigan, but signs of change are starting to move in already for your Friday evening.

Clouds have started moving in, but despite the way the skies look, you’ll be in good shape for your Friday night plans. However, plan on rain chances increasing into the weekend, especially during the second half of the weekend on Sunday. As for the fall-like temperatures? Those will be sticking around, too.

This Evening & Overnight

Mostly cloudy skies will gradually take over the rest of the evening and overnight. While it may not be as nice as the sun, at least it will prevent our temperatures from falling as far tonight. We should be in the 50s most of the evening, with a fall into the 40s for overnight lows.

We should remain dry as well if you wanted to sneak in a bonfire or planned on heading to any Friday Night Lights activities tonight. Winds will remain light out of the south to southeasterly direction later tonight.

Saturday

Showers will be possible at times on Saturday, but right now, it appears that the showers that we currently expect should remain on the lighter side. Dry air leftover from our beautiful day Friday will fight against these, especially earlier on in the day, so you may see showers on radar but they may not hit the ground in your town right away.

Whether it takes into the afternoon or it happens as soon as the morning, rainfall amounts on Saturday aren’t expected to be overly impressive (0.10″ or less for most), so it doesn’t appear cancelling your plans is completely necessary as of Friday night. Have a backup plan just in case, but take it one step at a time if you can. We also don’t expect it to rain all day.

Highs will be around the same territory as Friday, with a mix of 50s and 60s, with a southerly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Shower chances will continue into Saturday night and it will be a sign of things to come on Sunday when things will start to ramp up a bit more. Temperatures Sunday night are expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday

Our area of low pressure will pass overhead on Sunday, and showers will become more likely for the second half of the weekend. Like Saturday, you’ll have a chance for some breaks between the showers, but know that you’ll have to pick your spots during the day. Rainfall could be a bit heavier on Sunday as well, relative to Saturday, and in the strongest cells, we may see graupel (snow grain pellets, which look like Dippin’ Dots ice cream).

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s and winds will also be stronger on Sunday, with gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Despite the chances for showers through the day, and although it could be heavier than showers on Saturday, rainfall amounts are still expected to be on the lighter side. Most areas should see less than 0.50″ through the weekend.

Don’t expect much of a slowdown into the new workweek, with showers remaining likely at times through Monday.

