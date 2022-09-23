FNL Forecasts: Week 5

By Mathieu Mondro
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve been very lucky to have nice weather for Friday Night Lights every week so far this season, and it continues today! Although cooler than the last few weeks, conditions are dry only with more clouds moving in. This will actually be perfect fall football weather, temperatures in the 50s with a light wind. Check on the forecast for your favorite team below, and continue to check back right here each week!

Week 5 GOTW: Millington @ Standish-Sterling
Week 5 GOTW: Millington @ Standish-Sterling(WNEM)
Week 5: Corunna @ Goodrich
Week 5: Corunna @ Goodrich(WNEM)
Week 5: Frankenmuth @ Freeland
Week 5: Frankenmuth @ Freeland(WNEM)
Week 5: St. Louis @ Saginaw Nouvel
Week 5: St. Louis @ Saginaw Nouvel(WNEM)
Week 5: Swartz Creek @ Kearsley
Week 5: Swartz Creek @ Kearsley(WNEM)
Week 5: Davison @ Saginaw United
Week 5: Davison @ Saginaw United(WNEM)
Week 5: Meridian @ Gladwin
Week 5: Meridian @ Gladwin(WNEM)
Week 5: Saginaw MLS @ Saginaw VL
Week 5: Saginaw MLS @ Saginaw VL(WNEM)
Week 5: Linden @ Flushing
Week 5: Linden @ Flushing(WNEM)
Week 5: Lapeer @ Saginaw Heritage
Week 5: Lapeer @ Saginaw Heritage(WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rock Steady Boxing is celebrating its five-year anniversary in Frankenmuth.
Rocky Steady Boxing Celebrates 5th Anniversary
Sports
SVSU men's soccer team remains undefeated
Lawrence McGrandy
High school football coach charged with home invasion, assault
The Valley Lutheran community is rallying around one of their own as he continues to battle...
Valley Lutheran community supporting teen battling cancer