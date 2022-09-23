FNL Forecasts: Week 5

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve been very lucky to have nice weather for Friday Night Lights every week so far this season, and it continues today! Although cooler than the last few weeks, conditions are dry only with more clouds moving in. This will actually be perfect fall football weather, temperatures in the 50s with a light wind. Check on the forecast for your favorite team below, and continue to check back right here each week!

Week 5 GOTW: Millington @ Standish-Sterling (WNEM)

Week 5: Corunna @ Goodrich (WNEM)

Week 5: Frankenmuth @ Freeland (WNEM)

Week 5: St. Louis @ Saginaw Nouvel (WNEM)

Week 5: Swartz Creek @ Kearsley (WNEM)

Week 5: Davison @ Saginaw United (WNEM)

Week 5: Meridian @ Gladwin (WNEM)

Week 5: Saginaw MLS @ Saginaw VL (WNEM)

Week 5: Linden @ Flushing (WNEM)

Week 5: Lapeer @ Saginaw Heritage (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.