Kettering University holds grand opening of Learning Commons

Kettering University held the grand opening of its Learning Commons on Friday, Sept. 23.
Published: Sep. 23, 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local university is celebrating the grand opening of a new building.

Kettering University held a ceremony for its $63 million learning commons facility. Officials say it will bring together students, faculty, and staff.

Kettering University President Robert McMahan says that the interaction of academia and new education has been bringing energy to the community.

“This marriage of academia with day-to-day life is the beating heart of new education we are fostering here,” McMahan said. “This interaction has brought energy and community to our work and given life to our vision.”

The building took more than two years to build.

