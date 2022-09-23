‘One of a kind’ items available at local craft show

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – One-of-a-kind items will be available to take home this fall season as many are getting into the spirit of Halloween.

One local craft show is wanting you to get spooky for the fall.

On Friday, the Flint Halloween Craft Market started setting up to open the market Saturday.

The market will feature more than 20 local artisans with unique, modern handmade goods, home decor, and sweet treats.

The founder of Flint Homemade, Crystal Pepperdine, said what you can find at the big chain stores is nothing like what you can find at the market.

“It’s one of a kind items that you get to have in your home,” Pepperdine said. “You’re gonna have one of a million of the same kind of item but when you get an item from the Flint handmade craft market, you know it’s unique and one of a kind.”

There will also be live music.

The market is free to attend and starts at 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

