Ribbon cutting ceremony for Jolt Credit Union

SAGINAW Twp. (WNEM) – A crowd gathered on Thursday for the ribbon cutting of a new building for Jolt Credit Union in Saginaw Township.

The Clayton Administration Building is on State Street, which has been serving as a location for the call center, IT marketing, community affairs department and more.

The company said there is a training room on the second level that will be able to host meetings for its 120 staff members.

Vice president of community affairs for Jolt, Bridget Staffileno, said that she believes the building is great for the community.

“This is another way that jolt credit union really shows that, ‘You know what? We’re here to stay! We’re in the community,’” Staffileno said. “We’re investing in the community, investing in the beauty of the community as well.”

She also said that the building can be used by non-profit organizations to hold meetings and events free of charge.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.