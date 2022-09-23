Ribbon cutting ceremony for Jolt Credit Union

Ribbon Cutting for new Jolt Credit Union Building
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW Twp. (WNEM) – A crowd gathered on Thursday for the ribbon cutting of a new building for Jolt Credit Union in Saginaw Township.

The Clayton Administration Building is on State Street, which has been serving as a location for the call center, IT marketing, community affairs department and more.

The company said there is a training room on the second level that will be able to host meetings for its 120 staff members.

Vice president of community affairs for Jolt, Bridget Staffileno, said that she believes the building is great for the community.

“This is another way that jolt credit union really shows that, ‘You know what? We’re here to stay! We’re in the community,’” Staffileno said. “We’re investing in the community, investing in the beauty of the community as well.”

She also said that the building can be used by non-profit organizations to hold meetings and events free of charge.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rock Steady Boxing, who has been striving to help those fighting Parkinson’s disease, is...
Rock Steady Boxing celebrating 5 year anniversary
George Hamas
Sheriff: Man made death threats toward Shiawassee County officials
Here are the Top Stories we are following this evening
TV 5 News Update: Thursday, Sept 22nd
A student was arrested after police responded to a cutting at Bridgeport High School that...
Student arrested after cutting at Bridgeport school injures 2 students