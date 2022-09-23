Security expert assesses response to stabbing at Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A school stabbing caused classes to be canceled across the Bridgeport-Spaulding district, postponed homecoming events, and the possible forfeiture of a high school football game.

Two students were injured, and an 18-year-old student was arrested.

While the school district and Bridgeport Township Police aren’t talking about what exactly happened, a security expert who was keeping a close eye on the incident, tells how he feels the school responded.

“I believe the whole decision was made on erring on the side of caution,” said Tom Mynsberge, president of Critical Incident Management. “To make sure that there isn’t another event following that event from yesterday.”

Mynsberge supports the closing of all schools on Friday in the Bridgeport-Spaulding Community School District.

The closure was announced after two students were stabbed at the high school on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Mynsberge works with the school district and monitored its response to the stabbing incident.

“It was due to the great actions of the staff, the training they had in place, and their way to administer it, that the outcome was good as it was,” Mynsberge said.

Mynsberge said schools throughout Saginaw County practice securing in place, something that worked well Thursday.

“This was one of those cases where there was potential for more harm to happen had the students been released or told to run from the building,” Mynsberge said. “So our practices have always been, you stay, you shelter with the staff, and barricade in until the scene is clear.”

Mynsberge doesn’t support the idea of metal detectors in schools despite renewed calls for the devices after the double stabbing.

“You look at what the TSA deals with, there’s still things that get through,” Mynsberge said. “I think sometimes it creates false hope and it’s a huge expense when I think a lot of the money should go towards the students and the schooling part of it.”

Instead, Mynsberge believes the key is to minimize the impact to students when things go wrong.

“Ninety-nine-point nine percent of the school days are safe, and kids make it home every day,” Mynsberge said. “We have isolated incidents, but we don’t want them to become magnified to where you know it turns into a mess shooting or mass causality incident. And I think the procedures that the school immediately implemented prevented that from happening if that potential was there.”

