Sheriff: Speed believed to be factor in deadly Clare Co. crash

HAYES TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities believe speed was a factor in a crash that killed an 18-year-old man.

Clare County Central Dispatch received a report on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. about a crash that happened in the area of Townline and Ridge roads in Hayes Township.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and the vehicle later caught on fire, according to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Adam Herron from Harrison, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police, the Harrison Fire Department, MMR, the Clare County Road Commission, and Fox’s Towing Service.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.