Tuscola Co. man arrested for child porn charges

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old Vassar man was arrested for child pornography charges.

Quintin Pierre Smith has been charged with two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, eight counts of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive material possession, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, eight counts of child sexually abusive material possession, and 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Smith was arrested after an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from him, Michigan State Police said, adding Smith is on probation for allegations of illicit activity.

The Michigan Department of Corrections located child sexually abusive material and turned it over to MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, police said.

Smith was arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Sept. 23rd
After Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to the murder of his son Kevin Bacon, Karl Bacon said no...
Kevin Bacon’s father reacts to cannibal killer’s guilty plea
Following Mark Latunski who pleaded guilty to murder of Kevin Bacon, the parents of Kevin Bacon...
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to murder of Kevin Bacon
A crowd gathered on Thursday for the ribbon cutting of a new building for Jolt Credit Union in...
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Jolt Credit Union