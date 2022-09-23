Tuscola Co. man arrested for child porn charges

VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old Vassar man was arrested for child pornography charges.

Quintin Pierre Smith has been charged with two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, eight counts of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive material possession, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, eight counts of child sexually abusive material possession, and 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Smith was arrested after an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from him, Michigan State Police said, adding Smith is on probation for allegations of illicit activity.

The Michigan Department of Corrections located child sexually abusive material and turned it over to MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, police said.

Smith was arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.