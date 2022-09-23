UM-Flint awarded $116K federal grant for economic development initiative

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) — A federal grant of $116,000 was awarded to the University of Michigan-Flint to assist in strengthening Michigan’s economy and train workers.

Congressman Dan Kildee announced the new federal grant on Friday, Sept. 23.

The grant was awarded through the U.S. Economic Development Administration and will be used to support local economic development and innovation, according to Kildee.

This federal funding will support the second year of a five-year University Center Economic Development Program.

Kildee stated the program works to leverage the university’s resources to develop a highly skilled workforce and increase economic resiliency throughout mid-Michigan.

“I am proud to announce this federal grant to help the University of Michigan continue their important work supporting our economy and helping to train our workforce,” Kildee said. “In Congress, I will continue working to bring federal resources back home to help grow mid-Michigan’s economy.”

“We are grateful to Congressman Kildee for his continued support of UM-Flint’s EDA University Center commitment to the community,” Chancellor of the University of Michigan-Flint Debasish Dutta said. “This funding contributes to the economic resiliency of the seven-county I-69 Thumb Region of Michigan and helps enhance the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem at UM-Flint.”

