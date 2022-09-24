Camp Healing Hearts helps children struggling with grief, loss

An event for children hopes to help struggling with the loss of a loved one through art.
An event for children hopes to help struggling with the loss of a loved one through art.(WNEM TV5)
By Hannah Jewell and Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An event for children hopes to help struggling with the loss of a loved one through art.

Camp Healing Hearts uses music, arts and crafts and community to help children in Saginaw find new ways to deal with complex emotions.

“Grief can last a day or forever, so as people come together with common concerns, they share,” said Tammy Weighman from Ascension St. Mary’s.

A few dozen children participated in the free, 11th annual event on Saturday, finding others their age experiencing the same feelings about loss.

“Once we get their hands on the art activities, they get so excited, we’re doing memory boxes; so being able to find a sticker that reminds them of their person, will open up a whole new talking point for them and get them the strength to be able to talk about it,” said Gabby Mcguire, the program director at Grief Center.

A musical guest from Philadelphia helped by teaching children music, and how to make their own drum.

“Words get tricky. Using drumming or other creative outlets can be a really healthy way to connect with yourself and others,” said Josh Robinson, a percussionist. “I love how people come in a little rigid and unsure and not knowing what to expect and realizing in a safe and supportive space they can dig into some of the feelings and emotions.”

Some grief counselors at the event said the need for support for local children has been growing.

Through tears and smiles, together, finding a way forward.

“It is very rewarding,” Weighman said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today.
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, September 24
A raft show wants you to get spooky for the fall season.
Halloween Craft Market
A local university is celebrating the grand opening of a new building.
University celebrates grand opening of learning commons
Police: Minor in custody after bringing gun to high school football game