Camp Healing Hearts helps children struggling with grief, loss

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An event for children hopes to help struggling with the loss of a loved one through art.

Camp Healing Hearts uses music, arts and crafts and community to help children in Saginaw find new ways to deal with complex emotions.

“Grief can last a day or forever, so as people come together with common concerns, they share,” said Tammy Weighman from Ascension St. Mary’s.

A few dozen children participated in the free, 11th annual event on Saturday, finding others their age experiencing the same feelings about loss.

“Once we get their hands on the art activities, they get so excited, we’re doing memory boxes; so being able to find a sticker that reminds them of their person, will open up a whole new talking point for them and get them the strength to be able to talk about it,” said Gabby Mcguire, the program director at Grief Center.

A musical guest from Philadelphia helped by teaching children music, and how to make their own drum.

“Words get tricky. Using drumming or other creative outlets can be a really healthy way to connect with yourself and others,” said Josh Robinson, a percussionist. “I love how people come in a little rigid and unsure and not knowing what to expect and realizing in a safe and supportive space they can dig into some of the feelings and emotions.”

Some grief counselors at the event said the need for support for local children has been growing.

Through tears and smiles, together, finding a way forward.

“It is very rewarding,” Weighman said.

