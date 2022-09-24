Police: Minor in custody after bringing gun to high school football game

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 17-year-old is in custody after police said he brought a gun to a high school football game.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department said officers responded on Friday around 7:19 p.m. after getting reports a spectator at the Mt. Pleasant High School football game may have a gun in their possession.

Officers found the suspect and asked him to step outside of the stadium. Investigators said the minor engaged in a physical fight with the officers. A gun was found, and he was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect is not a student of the Mt. Pleasant Public Schools System.

Investigators said the incident was isolated and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department’s tip line at 989-779-9111.

