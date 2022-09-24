Showery Saturday and Sunday with Cool Late-Fall-Like Temperatures.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are starting our first weekend of fall on a very fall-like note with temperatures in the low 50s and rain showers moving through. This will be the story for your Saturday and your Sunday.

TODAY

Expect showers to gradually become less widespread through the rest of the morning hours and early afternoon. While shower activity should be slowing down, we won’t get rid of the shower activity entirely. Scattered showers off and on throughout the afternoon and early evening are expected before an increase in shower activity again this evening for a brief time. Expect temperatures to hang around the 50s for much of the day, reaching near the 60 mark this afternoon.

FIRSTWARN5 - TODAY'S HOUR-BY-HOUR (WNEM)

TONIGHT

Expect showers to continue off and on during the overnight hours though we will again have a period of slower activity. This ‘lull’ should last into the early morning hours of your Sunday. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s overnight. A few locations may be able to make it into the upper 40s as a shift in wind to the northwest helps bring in some cooler air, but for the most part, I expect clouds and rain to keep us a bit on the ‘warmer’ side tonight.

FIRSTWARN5 - TONIGHT'S TEMPERATURES (WNEM)

TOMORROW

Showers are likely to increase in coverage once again on Sunday, for at least a portion of the day, in an on and off fashion. Not everyone will see continued rain showers, but it’s possible for our northern communities specifically to be under some more consistent showers tomorrow. Temperatures will again be in the 50s for much of the day, though reaching the 60 mark seems a bit more likely for some of us tomorrow.

FIRSTWARN5 - HOUR-BY-HOUR - 6PM SUNDAY (WNEM)

