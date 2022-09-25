Police: 24-year-old dies in crash after ejected from vehicle

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another.

Flint Township Police said that officers responded to southbound I-75 at Corunna Road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. after getting reports of a crash.

Investigators said that a black Chevrolet Impala was traveling on I-75 and lost control near the exit ramp, and rolled over multiple times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said the driver, a 24-year-old Flint resident was fatally injured during the crash. Her passenger, a 22-year-old Mount Morris Township resident was seriously injured. The passenger was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about what happened prior to call 810-600-3250.

Investigators said that speed and not using a seatbelt appeared to be a factor in the crash.

