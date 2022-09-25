Rain Chances Dominate The Forecast But Sunshine Will Return To End The Week.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain showers are likely throughout your Sunday as a pesky low-pressure system remains parked over the Great Lakes. Our best rain chances will come later on this evening and eventually overnight through Monday.

Temperatures this afternoon should reach the upper 50s across the north to the low 60s for the Tri-Cities and western counties. Showers will be possible for everyone all day, but the chance overall during the day is low for most as the majority of our rain chances come later this evening and tonight. Expect low temperatures tonight in the mid-low 50s across the south and Tri-Cities while the upper 40s are possible in the north.

Rain shower chances will continue for most of the daytime Monday, including during the morning commute and school bus pick-up. These showers will still be scattered in nature, meaning they will be off and on at times and not everyone will see the same amount of rain.

Shower chances likely linger through much of Tuesday, though a bit less widespread and less frequent followed by clearing skies on Wednesday (rain chances will remain in the Thumb). Sunshine will make a return late Wednesday through the end of the week!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.