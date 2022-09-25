Residents pick up pieces after Hogarth Ave. explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been ten months since a deadly explosion on Hogarth Avenue left the Flint neighborhood in ruins.

Residents have been told they can finally begin to clean up and move forward. The explosion killed two.

“It hasn’t been a picnic. That’s for sure,” said Phil Satkowiak, a Hogarth Avenue resident. “Slow but surely, little by little we are making some improvements.”

Neighbors say the scene has been an eye sore, and a painful reminder of lives lost.

Condemned properties are now being turned back over to the hands of the owners who can now file insurance claims, and schedule demolitions. It’s another step toward closure for the neighbors who remember the devastating day all too well.

“I was sitting in the lazy boy and the glass went over my head and right on the carpet. If it hadn’t been for the tall back on my lazyboy I probably would’ve had glass in the back of my head,” Satkowiak said.

Satkowiak was able to stay in his home and had help through his insurance right away.

“I lost nine windows, three doors, three basement windows, all my drywall, carpeting, glass, yeah, it was quite the experience,” Satkowiak said. “Hate to look out the window and see that all the time. It’s just gone by the wayside.”

State Officials determined a natural gas leak contributed to the explosion, but the cause is undetermined.

