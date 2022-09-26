Flint Development Center receives $675K grant

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Development Center received a $675,000 grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

The grant will be used for the Evergreen Community Development initiative to update playground equipment, install new basketball courts, renovate the building’s western wing, and install new boilers.

“The Flint Development Center provides so many important programs and supports for residents,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “We hope this grant will help to ensure FDC’s space better reflects the organization’s outstanding service to the community. It’s especially exciting that there will be more safe, vibrant recreational spaces for Flint kids.”

The center’s staff have been working to renovate the building since 2016. Once the western wing is completed, the rooms will be available to be rented out to community groups.

“These needed improvements will give North Flint residents a safe and inviting community center where they can continue to engage with one another and connect with other organizations within FDC,” said Shelly Sparks, executive director of the center. “It will be exciting to watch kids run and play on the new playground and basketball court. And upgrades to the current facility will significantly reduce the annual utility costs, decrease maintenance costs and enhance the overall user experience of the facility, which is exciting for us.”

