Frankenmuth hosts Fire Arts Festival

Art lovers get a chance to see blacksmithing and glass blowing demonstrations at the 4th annual Frankenmuth Fire Arts festival.
By Rayvin Bleu and Rebecca Sweeney
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The fourth annual Frankenmuth Fire Arts Festival invited art lovers to experience a festival like no other. On Sept. 23 and 24, the festival featured blacksmithing and glass blowing demonstrations that allows artists of all ages to join workshops where they could create their own piece of fire art.

“We wanted to expose them to that idea of casting which you don’t really get a chance to do very often,” said Stephen Hargash, executive director of the Frankenmuth Arts Council. “The spectacle is also cool, so to watch it is fun. But to participate in the workshops also creates a kind of an element of ‘I get this thing afterwards that I made.’”

The Frankenmuth Arts Council hosted the two-day event to highlights all forms of art and entertainment that involves fire.

“There’s going to be fire breathing. There’s going to be spinners. There’s going to be ambient fire. There’s the aerialist. It’s going be cool,” Hargash said ahead of the event.

While Hargash says he hoped people came to the event for the art, he knows the fire is a huge draw for some.

“I have to admit watching the iron pour with the fire shooting out the stack and all the guys working hard and getting that molten metal in the ladle and then pouring everything, and that’ll happen as the daylight dims, so the fire just becomes very prominent thing, " Hargash said.

The Frankenmuth Arts Council spent months preparing for Saturday night’s iron pour by collecting 2,000 pounds of metal for the meltdown which was recycled into sculptures.

