Genesee Intermediate School District to Break Ground on New GCI Fire Training Center

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -A new Fire Training Center will be coming to Genesee county. Today was the groundbreaking for the newest addition to the Genesee Intermediate School District campus.

“The hope is that you end up with the majority of the kids that go through the class pursue it and become firefighters,” said Kirk Wilkinson, Fire Chief for the City of Burton.

Wilkinson says they are very excited to see the new facility come to fruition.

“When we approached GCI and GISD about trying to partner and bring a fire academy to GCI for high school students as a new opportunity the welcome that we got was overwhelming.”

The one-year program is open to high school juniors and seniors in Genesee county. Completion of the program can lead to a Fire certification and an EMT certification.

Collin Diekman, a recent graduate from Swartz Creek Area Fire Department says by completing the program that put him ahead of the game.

“I managed to pretty much get hired to a fire department,” Diekman said. “Almost right before I even fully finished this academy I was hired.”

The new building will stand next to the Genesee Career Institute on Torrey Road in Flint. It will feature classrooms along with components of a functioning fire station including a 3-story stair tower with training windows on the upper floors.

“This is an opportunity for all students in Genesee county to be a part of a program that is in high demand across the state,” said Diana Allard Executive of Career and Technical education. “This new building allows us to have 72 students enrolled as opposed to 24 that we can currently house in our building now.”

The fire academy is expected to open next Spring.

