Mio man arrested for sexual assault after second victim comes forward

OSCODA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Mio man was arrested on sexual assault charges after a second victim came forward.

Michigan State Police were originally contacted in August 2021 by a medical coordinator from the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center to investigate an alleged sexual assault.

The suspect was identified as 82-year-old Richard Bernard Walser, of Mio, MSP said.

Walser was arraigned in Oscoda County earlier this year on several counts of criminal sexual conduct and home invasion.

Since then, a second victim has come forward, police said.

Another investigation was launched, and an arrest warrant was issued for Walser on Sept. 22, 2022. Walser was arrested and lodged in the Oscoda County Jail.

On Sept. 23, Walser was arraigned on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of gross indecency between male and female – committing/procuring, and one count of criminal sexual conduct assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

Walser’s bond was set at $75,000.

He is due back in court on Oct. 13.

“There is currently a third investigation being conducted regarding an alleged sexual assault by Walser of an additional victim,” MSP said.

The MSP Alpena Post is asking anyone who may have been a victim of Walser to contact them at 989-354-4101.

