Potentially 3k jobs coming to Flint area following property purchase

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the old Buick City property, one of the largest Brownfield sites in the state, is getting closer to having a new purpose.

“It’s a game changer,” Neeley said. “We have just one more, two more steps to make sure that we are in compliance with our environmental agencies and protection agencies.”

As previously reported, Ashley Capital has signed an agreement with RACER Trust to buy 352 acres at the old Buick city site.

“Primarily, they build spaces for other industry and other companies to come to spec,” Neeley stated. “And so, they’ve been very successful all across our country in doing that.”

Neeley said Ashley Capital is interested in the site’s access to vehicle, rail, and air travel, adding there could be new activity at the Buick City property before the end of the year.

“It means more than 3,000 jobs for this region. It’s something that we’re very proud of,” Neeley said. “And so, we want to make sure that we can get this investment here in the city of Flint.”

