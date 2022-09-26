Rain gear needed to start Monday as scattered showers continue

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered showers and intermittent drizzle were a common sight over the weekend with the exception of a brief clearing Sunday evening. Scattered shower activity continues into the start of this new workweek, so be sure to grab your rain gear as you’re heading out the door! This activity should persist through Tuesday, by Wednesday we’ll begin to see drier conditions taking hold again.

Today

Heading out the door this morning you’ll want your rain gear. Scattered showers are moving in from the northwest and are only expected to overspread the area even more through the morning. If you’re heading to the bus stop, track the rain with our Interactive Radar! Temperatures are in the lower 50s with an overall light wind. Scattered showers are expected to continue through today. It’s worth noting that it won’t rain every minute of the day, but showers should still be a common sight through the day.

Monday will see more shower activity moving from northwest to southeast. (WNEM)

Highs today will only reach to around 59 degrees, but closer to 55 degrees in our northern counties. Overall, don’t expect temperatures to move much from where they are this morning. It’s also expected to be a breezy day with a northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph with gusts occasionally to 25 mph. The stronger wind also prompts higher waves heights on the Saginaw Bay, more details are in your Marine Forecast.

Monday will see temperatures staying in the 50s all day. (WNEM)

Tonight

A brief lull in shower activity can be expected late in the evening and the early portions of the overnight timeframe. However, after 2 AM to 3 AM, scattered shower frequency is expected to pick back up again. In all, conditions will still be damp as you start Tuesday as well. Lows tonight sink to around 47 degrees, and values just on either side of that by a degree will be common across Mid-Michigan. The wind will also stay brisk with a speed of 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest.

Monday night will see everyone falling to the upper 40s. (WNEM)

Tuesday

With the low nearby along with a larger trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere, scattered showers should still continue Tuesday as well. Coverage may be a bit less than Monday, but overall showers will still be around. Highs will be even cooler with a shot of cold air aloft from Canada. This will keep highs closer to 54 Tuesday, with our northern counties possibly even staying in the upper 40s for the entire daytime. The breeze is also expected to continue out of the northwest with a speed of 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be the last day of widespread scattered shower activity. (WNEM)

By Tuesday evening, rainfall totals will mostly range from 0.25″ to 0.75″. Totals at the upper end of that range will be most likely in Huron County and our northwestern locations. That’s due to lake-enhancement of the rain as it moves in from the northwest.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday evening will mostly range from 0.25" to 0.75". The highest totals will be northwest and in the Thumb due to lake-enhancement. (WNEM)

Only the Thumb is expected to see showers Wednesday with a continued northerly wind. Those inland will see variably cloudy skies, but certainly much drier weather. Temperatures make a slow climb the remainder of the week, see where they head in your full 7-Day Forecast!

