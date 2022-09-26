Showers & cool temps continue Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Fall-like weather dropped in on Thursday of last week and has stuck around ever since, with cooler-than-average temperatures right through the weekend, and some occasional showers, too.

Showers have continued today, in a widespread fashion and it appears more are on the way for tomorrow. And with all of the clouds and showers, along with a northwesterly wind, we’ve managed to stay on the chilly side. Things should improve in a few days, but in the near term, expect our forecast to remain consistent.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers will remain possible through your evening plans tonight, so be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar if you plan on heading out for any activities or errands. No severe weather is expected, but there are some heavier pockets of rain mixed in with some of the lighter showers.

The coverage of showers should drop significantly late tonight. (WNEM)

As we move past sunset tonight (7:26 PM), the coverage of showers should gradually diminish. We won’t see the chance drop off completely overnight, but it should be much more spotty than today. The best chance for showers overnight will be near our traditional lake-effect zones.

Low temperatures for late Monday night and Tuesday morning. (WNEM)

Clouds will stick around otherwise with a continued west northwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 20 miles per hour. Lows will stay in the 40s and 50s tonight.

Tuesday

Scattered showers are expected again on Tuesday before things improve on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Cloudy skies and showers are going to stick around for another day tomorrow, with slightly less coverage at times than our peak coverage today. Even so, most areas will have a chance at passing showers at some point during the day tomorrow, so it won’t be a bad idea to take the umbrella if that’s a part of your arsenal tomorrow.

Highs Tuesday September 27th. (WNEM)

Don’t expect much movement temperature wise, with highs stuck in the 50s for tomorrow. It’s not completely off the table that some of our northwestern areas could have a tough time even reaching 50 depending on how cold it is to start the day. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Showers should gradually diminish into Tuesday night in most areas just like tonight, however with a northerly wind developing, showers will likely continue at times in the Thumb not only Tuesday night, but into portions of Wednesday as well. All of this occurs as most areas get a chance to dry out.

Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper 30s to middle 40s, with a chance for frost in our coldest areas.

Wednesday & Beyond

While showers will linger in the Thumb at least for the first half of Wednesday, most areas will be drying out. And those closest to US-127 may actually be able to break into some sunshine at times on Wednesday.

Showers should mostly be confined to the Thumb on Wednesday, and areas near the Lake Huron shoreline north of the Bay. (WNEM)

Lake-effect showers will end in the Thumb Wednesday night, and we’ll be able to dry out everywhere into Thursday. Once we do, expect mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with no rain right through the weekend and early next week.

As of now, it appears any remnants of Ian should stay to our south and east. But it’s still early and we’ll keep an eye on things as the week progresses. In the meantime, be sure to check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

